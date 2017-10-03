Horn Lake schools given all clear following manhunt for escaped inmate

Students were not allowed to leave Horn Lake schools briefly Tuesday afternoon after an escaped inmate from Coahoma County was spotted in the area, according to police.

The inmate was spotted in the DeSoto Village area near Goodman Road and Horn Lake Road where he got away from police. There are 4 schools in this area: Horn Lake Intermediate, Shadow Oaks Elementary, Horn Lake Elementary, and Horn Lake Middle.

The inmate is Marquis Stevenson, according to DeSoto County Sheriff's Department. He was one of four inmates who escaped from the Coahoma County Jail in August. Three other inmates have already been recaptured.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Marshals, and Horn Lake Police Department are actively searching for Stevenson, and they warn people to use caution if they spot him.

At 3:18 p.m., DeSoto County Sheriff's Department gave the all clear to Horn Lake schools, meaning students were allowed to leave. However, it is unclear if deputies located the inmate.

DeSoto County Schools released the following statement on the matter:

The Horn Lake Police Department is searching for a fugitive in DeSoto Village. As a result, all walkers at all Horn Lake schools will be kept at school until we receive clearance, and all buses to DeSoto Village will be delayed until the situation is resolved. Car riders were at Horn Lake schools were dismissed at their regular time. Phone calls were sent to Horn Lake parents in advance and parents will be updated when we receive more information from the Horn Lake Police Department.

