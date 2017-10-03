Students being held inside Horn Lake schools as police search for escaped inmate

Students are being kept inside Horn Lake schools after an escaped inmate from Coahoma County was spotted in the area, according to police.

The inmate was spotted in the DeSoto Village area near Goodman Road and Horn Lake Road where he got away from police. There are 4 schools in this area: Horn Lake Intermediate, Shadow Oaks Elementary, Horn Lake Elementary, and Horn Lake Middle.

The inmate is believed to be Marquis Stevenson. He was one of four inmates who escaped from the Coahoma County Jail in August. Three other inmates have already been recaptured. Investigators did not confirm if Stevenson was the inmate spotted near the schools, but they did say the inmate had escaped from Coahoma County Jail several weeks ago.

DeSoto County is assisting Horn Lake Police Department in the search.

DeSoto County Schools released the following statement on the matter:

The Horn Lake Police Department is searching for a fugitive in DeSoto Village. As a result, all walkers at all Horn Lake schools will be kept at school until we receive clearance, and all buses to DeSoto Village will be delayed until the situation is resolved. Car riders were at Horn Lake schools were dismissed at their regular time. Phone calls were sent to Horn Lake parents in advance and parents will be updated when we receive more information from the Horn Lake Police Department.

WMC Action News 5 will provide more information as it becomes available.

