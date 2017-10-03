Holly Bobo's killer imprisoned in Morgan County

The man who killed Holly Bobo is being held in Morgan County, Tennessee.

Zach Adams was found guilty of kidnapping, rape, and murder in the 2011 disappearance of nursing student Holly Bobo.

Adams’ trial ended less than two weeks ago in Hardin County, Tennessee, and he took a plea deal during sentencing to receive life in prison instead of the death penalty.

Currently, he’s being held in Morgan County, Tennessee, near Knoxville, but it's unclear how long he will be imprisoned at that location.

