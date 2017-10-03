Father of Las Vegas shooting victim lives in TN

Investigators have identified all but three of the 59 people killed in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

One of the victims, Sonny Melton, worked as a nurse in Paris, Tennessee, and he died protecting his wife.

Tuesday, WMC Action News 5 learned the father of another victim lives in Big Sandy, Tennessee. His son, Jason MacMillian, 37, was shot in the chest Sunday night.

"I haven't slept since this all happened," Mike MacMillian said.

Mike is trying his best to be strong, and he's praying his son recovers. He said his son was at the outdoor concert next to his fiancee when everything happened.

Jason is currently in a hospital bed in Las Vegas, and his father says the next 48 hours is going to be crucial.

"He's in stable condition in the intensive care unit," Mike said.

Jason is a bailiff in San Bernandino, California, and he was off duty at the night of the music festival. Thankfully, Jason's fiance is OK, but he may need surgery, according to family and friends.

"He got shot twice. They removed one of the bullets and the other one they haven't been able to locate, and he's going to have to have more surgery," Viola Lowe, a Big Sandy resident, said.

Friends and loved ones came together Monday in Big Sandy to pray for the victims, including Melton. Now, the small town is lending a helping hand to both families.

"We're going to be taking up an offering and making sure [Mike] has the financial needs," Lowe said.

Mike says it feels good knowing Big Sandy is showing big love during this tough time.

"I'm very appreciative for what they've done. It's amazing they're doing all this for me," he said.

Here are two ways you can help Sonny Melton and Jason and Mike MacMillian: Big Sandy Christian Community Outreach Center and The Rock Church.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.