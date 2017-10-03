Small town in Tennessee is connected to 2 Las Vegas victims

A West Tennessee man was one of the people shot and killed at a country music concert in Las Vegas.

A West Tennessee man was one of the people shot and killed at a country music concert in Las Vegas.

Of the 59 people killed and more than 500 injured in Las Vegas on Sunday night, two of them have ties to one small Tennessee town: Big Sandy.

Big Sandy, Tennessee, has a population of around 600 people. Still, that small population had to deal with the news that two people connected to the town were victims in the Las Vegas shooting.

One of the victims, Sonny Melton, a nurse who was from Big Sandy, died protecting his wife from the barrage of bullets at the outdoor concert in Las Vegas.

Jason MacMillian, 37, was shot in the chest during the massacre. His father lives in Big Sandy.

"I haven't slept since this all happened," Mike MacMillian said.

Mike is trying his best to be strong, and he's praying his son recovers. He said his son was at the outdoor concert next to his fiancee when everything happened.

Jason is currently in a hospital bed in Las Vegas, and his father says the next 48 hours is going to be crucial.

"He's in stable condition in the intensive care unit," Mike said.

Jason is a bailiff in San Bernadino, California, and he was off duty at the night of the music festival. Thankfully, Jason's fiancee is OK.

"He got shot twice. They removed one of the bullets and the other one they haven't been able to locate, and he's going to have to have more surgery," Viola Lowe, a Big Sandy resident, said.

Friends and loved ones came together Monday in Big Sandy to pray for the victims, including Melton and MacMillian. Now, the small town is lending a helping hand to both families.

"We're going to be taking up an offering and making sure [Mike] has the financial needs," Lowe said.

Mike said it feels good knowing Big Sandy is showing big love during this tough time.

"I'm very appreciative for what they've done. It's amazing they're doing all this for me," he said.

Here are two ways you can help Sonny Melton and Jason and Mike MacMillian: Big Sandy Christian Community Outreach Center and The Rock Church.

