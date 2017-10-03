Church rings bell 60 times to grieve 59 Las Vegas victims, 1 killer

A somber sound rang through Downtown Memphis on Tuesday, as Calvary Episcopal Church sounded the bell for the victims of the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

The church rang the bell 60 times--once for each of the 59 victims, and once for the shooter who took his own life.

When asked, the director of the church, Scott Walters, said they chose to include the shooter because as a Christian, they are told to pray for their enemies.

"We believe that our grief is grounded in the belief that all lives are sacred, and all people are created in the image of God, even if only God knows why some lives end as they do."

Walters also said the church felt it was important to sound the bell to help people process their grief.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.