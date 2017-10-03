Thursday @10: Rampant abuse of 'cure all' prescription

Two weeks before the shooting, travel records show Marilou Danley, who lived in Memphis between 1991 and 2007, left the country using her Australian passport to travel to her home country of the Philippines.More >>
We dodged the damage of Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria but super storms like those leave behind one potential problem: flooded vehicles.
A mother and son were charged after allegedly chasing a teenager into a swimming pool and watching him drown.
Memphis police is working a shooting where one male was struck.
An escaped inmate from Coahoma County was captured in Horn Lake, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.
The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from in Las Vegas.
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.
At first, they thought it was fireworks. Then the second round of shots came and a Lubbock couple celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary knew what was going on. "People started dropping, just dropping. I got my wife under the chair she was in and I laid on top of the chairs to shield her," said Clay Wilson to People Magazine.
