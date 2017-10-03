Mid-South kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with educational resources

The Mid-South is kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with educational resources.

"When you get here, we're going to show you that you could have so many resources," Priscilla Blackmon said. "There are so many things available to you to get you out of that situation."

Nearly 20 people are physically abused by a partner every minute in the United States, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Memphis Police Department said domestic violence is likely happening even more often than the numbers suggest.

"Domestic violence is one of the most unreported crimes in America, and our victims have to know that you have resources available to them to escape," Major J.D. Smith said.

The Family Safety Center (located on Madison Avenue) offers safety planning, law enforcement reporting, protective orders, legal assistance, and counseling. All of those resources are designed to stop victims from being another statistic.

If you or someone you know needs help getting out of a domestic violence situation, click here.

