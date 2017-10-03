Delivery driver forced to drive to ATM and withdraw money at gunpoint

Memphis police is working a shooting where one male was struck.More >>
A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint after being forced to go to an ATM and withdraw money in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department. ..More >>
An escaped inmate from Coahoma County was captured in Horn Lake, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The Mid-South is kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with educational resources.More >>
The Las Vegas shooting is now prompting questions here in the Mid-South: Are our hospitals prepared for a disaster that size?More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.More >>
A teenager is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into a school bus Ashland, Mississippi.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
Search warrants obtained by WAFB indicate authorities believe LSU freshman Max Gruver and other Phi Delta Theta pledges were forced to drink alcohol during a pledge event called “Bible study” on September 13.More >>
