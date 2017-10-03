Delivery driver forced to drive to ATM and withdraw money at gunpoint

A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint after being forced to go to an ATM and withdraw money in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened on Aug. 24 around 8:30 p.m. on Thomas Street near the intersection of Gilliland Avenue.

Police said the delivery driver, who worked for Iowa Steak Company, made arrangements to sell the victim some steaks.

The driver allowed the suspect to get into his vehicle. The suspect then pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded he drive him to an ATM on Thomas Road near the intersection of Millington Road and withdraw money.

After the victim withdrew money, the suspect took it and got out of the vehicle.

The suspect is described at 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with dark complexion and short hair.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

