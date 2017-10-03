Man in critical condition after shooting on South Highland - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man in critical condition after shooting on South Highland

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis police are working a shooting where one male was struck.

The incident happened around 8:08 p.m. Tuesday on South High Street near Sharpe Avenue.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at the time. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

