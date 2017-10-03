Tigers keep working despite defensive injuries

Memphis Tigers head football coach Mike Norvell is in a bit of a quandary.

How do you get your team ready for battle while limiting their contact due to injury? The answer is, you don't limit them.

The Tigers go into Friday's game at Connecticut having lost four defensive starters to injury for the season.

Nine starters have missed games already, and several more are walking wounded due to the increased number of reps they have to play.

Norvell said there's no bubble wrap in football, and there's no let up in trying to win.

"Our kids, they know how to work," Norvell said. "But the reality is sometimes we've lacked a little bit of the mentality of our preparation. We've had some good days and we've had some bad days about just trying to get through practice, and that's changing. You can have the preparation, but if you don't apply it on game day, it doesn't matter. And that's something we've got to get corrected, coaches, players, everybody involved."



The 3-1 Tigers travel to 1-3 UConn on Friday. Game time is 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

