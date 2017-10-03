Martin making case for Grizzlies roster spot

As the Memphis Grizzlies move forward in the preseason, player development and roster management overlap. The Grizz currently have 19 players in camp.

They can keep 17, with only 15 on the active roster.

That's why now is the time for Forward Jarell Martin to make his mark.

The 6'10" former first round pick out of LSU was considered the odd man out going into his 3rd season in Memphis.

Early injuries and up and down performances seemingly castied his lot with the short stick in the numbers game.

But Martin put on a show in the preseason debut against the Magic on Monday night, showing range out to the 3-point line and athleticism off the dribble in a 16 point, 4 rebound performance, hitting 7 of his 8 shots.

"I'm definitely a versatile player," Martin said. "I bring a lot of things to the table. You know, I definitely feel I fit great with this organization and I could help this team."

Martin and the Grizzlies travel to Philadelphia for preseason game number two against the Sixers on Wednesday Night.

