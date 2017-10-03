Police: Marilou Danley still considered 'person of interest'

Two weeks before the shooting, travel records show Marilou Danley, who lived in Memphis between 1991 and 2007, left the country using her Australian passport to travel to her home country of the Philippines.

Investigators say she was in the Philippines on Sunday night when Stephen Paddock sprayed bullets for at least nine minutes from the 32nd story of the Mandalay Bay on a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival below.

Officials have now made it clear that Danley remains part of the investigation, especially after the discovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosives at the home she shared with Paddock in Mesquite, Nevada.

"Currently she is a person of interest," Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, chief of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said.

Investigators believe Danley could fill in some of the blanks. She's expected to return to the United States on Wednesday.

"The investigation with her is ongoing, and we anticipate some information from her shortly," Lombardo said.

New reports emerged Tuesday of a $100,000 wire transfer Paddock made to an account in his girlfriend's home country--the Philippines.

Investigators though couldn't confirm that transfer, saying an financial subpoena was issued to confirm that information.

The death toll from the shooting currently stands at 60, which includes the gunman. Thirty-one people are still in critical condition.

