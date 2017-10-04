Updates overnight from Vegas, more benefits for Memphis workers, Confederate statues update, warm weather remains

Good Wednesday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
The wife of the Tennessee man that was shot and killed in Las Vegas spoke out about her husband, Sonny Melton, dying while shielding her from the bullets. Here from her this morning on #wmc5
Part-time employees with the City of Memphis can now get benefits. To be eligible employees must work 20 or more hours per week and must have worked with the City for a year. We'll explain some of the benefits this morning.
We have a high 5 this afternoon for the the 164th Air national guard here in Memphis. The team is home now after helping out in the Caribbean after Hurricane Irma. We'll show you pictures of their work this morning.
Memphis city leaders are plotting their next move in their push to take down two confederate statues in the Bluff City. We'll explain this morning.
We're sending a high 5 out this morning to the Bar-Kays. The Stax Music Academy honored them last night with the "Six Decades of Funk" celebration.
Weather:
Warm temps today...highs in the mid 80s..warm temps for the next several days. Details on the day, the week and weekend on WMC Action News with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com
RAW: Body cam footage from Las Vegas shows horror during shooting
Wrestling reunion: Dave Brown and Lance Russell (Part 4/4)
Legendary Memphis wrestling commentator Lance Russell dies
Mother, son charged in drowning death
How to spot a flooded vehicle for sale

Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Two weeks before the shooting, travel records show Marilou Danley, who lived in Memphis between 1991 and 2007, left the country using her Australian passport to travel to her home country of the Philippines.More >>
We dodged the damage of Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria but super storms like those leave behind one potential problem: flooded vehicles.More >>
A mother and son were charged after allegedly chasing a teenager into a swimming pool and watching him drown.More >>
Memphis police is working a shooting where one male was struck.More >>
An escaped inmate from Coahoma County was captured in Horn Lake, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
