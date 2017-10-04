Group home employee shot, killed outside facility

A group home worker was killed outside of the facility after shots were fired.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Greendale Avenue in Frayser.

When police arrived, they found an employee of the group care home had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition and later died.

Investigators said the shooting happened somewhere outside the business.

The facility is a non-profit group that cares for people with intellectual disabilities.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

