Fire breaks out after shooting at Hickory Hill home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police and Fire Department officials are investigating after a shooting and a fire broke out at a Hickory Hill Home.

The incident happened on Meadow Valley Drive, near Riverdale Road.

Police were called to the home for a shooting call. After the victim was taken to the hospital, a fire broke out.

It's unknown how the fire began or what led up to the shooting.

