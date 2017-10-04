Fire breaks out after shooting at Hickory Hill home

Memphis Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who did not return home from school.More >>
Memphis Police and Fire Department officials are investigating after a shooting and a fire broke out at a Hickory Hill Home.More >>
A group home worker was killed outside of the facility after shots were fired.More >>
Two weeks before the shooting, travel records show Marilou Danley, who lived in Memphis between 1991 and 2007, left the country using her Australian passport to travel to her home country of the Philippines.More >>
We dodged the damage of Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria but super storms like those leave behind one potential problem: flooded vehicles.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.More >>
The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from in Las Vegas.More >>
A text message from the representative's number in response said the staff was responsible for his anti-abortion messages.More >>
