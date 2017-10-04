15-year-old missing after not returning from school

Memphis Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who did not return home from school.

Kayland Lewis was last seen on Deerland Street on Tuesday.

Police said she has depression, schizophrenia, and is bi-polar, and has had suicidal thoughts. She has not taken her medication.

Lewis is 4-feet-11, 85 pounds with light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue pants.

