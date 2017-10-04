Wife of Vegas victim: 'Cannot let a monster overshadow the people he took'

West Tennessee nurse Sonny Melton was one of 59 people killed in a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.

His wife Heather said her husband was sunshine everywhere he went and was selfless up to his last breath.

29-year-old Sonny was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Vegas with hi wife, celebrating the one-year anniversary of their marriage.

Heather said her husband saved her life while gunfire was hitting the crowd.

"I felt him get shot in the back," she said. "People were yelling at me to get down, and I kept feeling the shots all around me. Finally the shots stopped and he started bleeding from his mouth."

Sonny was a registered nurse who worked at the emergency room and ICU in Henry County.

Heather said she spoke to the media because she wants the victims to be remembered and not the acts of the shooter.

"I don't ever want to hear his name," Melton said. "I don't want to see his face. I cannot let a monster that like overshadow the people that he took."

Heather said after Sonny was shot, a man picked him up and put him in a truck with other victims and did CPR the entire time.

