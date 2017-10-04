Man found shot, killed near Keystone Elementary - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man found shot, killed near Keystone Elementary

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(WMC Action News 5) (WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead.

MPD was called to Avenue, at a home near Keystone Elementary School, around 4:45 a.m.

Police found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly