Lockdown lifted at Potts Camp Middle, High; 4 in custody

Lockdown lifted at Potts Camp Middle, High; 4 in custody

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Potts Camp Middle School (Source: Google Maps) Potts Camp Middle School (Source: Google Maps)
MARSHALL CO., MS (WMC) -

A lockdown was lifted at Potts Camp Middle and High School on Wednesday morning.

The lockdown was prompted by a threat in the area around 7:30.

Marshall County Sheriff's Office officials said a father threatened to shoot his daughter at home.

The school found out about the threat and went into lockdown.

Four people were taken into custody and the lockdown was lifted after more than two hours.

