Mempho Music Festival to shut down busy stretch of roadway

Shelby Farms Park is going to be packed with Festival goers this weekend, and drivers should be prepared to add extra time to their commute because of heavier traffic, delays and road closures.

Farm Road will be closed at Walnut Grove Road and at Mullins Station Road starting Friday, October 6 at 6 p.m. until Saturday at 2 a.m. then again on Saturday, October 7 at 9 a.m. until Sunday at 2 a.m.

