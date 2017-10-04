Shelby County receives $350K grant to reduce jail population

Shelby County Sheriff's Office received $350,000 to implement criminal justice reforms.

The money is a federal grant designed to help local law enforcement reduce over-incarceration. The grant is part of the Safety and Justice Challenge, which is a more than $100 million national initiative aimed at changing the way America thinks about incarceration and criminal justice.

Shelby County was selected in 2015 to be part of the Safety and Justice Challenge. Due to progress achieved, the program granted Shelby County and seven other counties additional funding Wednesday.

"This new round of funding will provide the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and its partners with additional support and expert technical assistance to implement strategies that address the main drivers of local jail incarceration," a press release from Shelby County Sheriff's Office read.

