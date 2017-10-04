Another hurricane could impact the U.S. this weekend

An area of circulation in the southwest Caribbean Sea continues to strengthen as it moves north. It is currently Tropical Depression Sixteen, but is expected to become Tropical Storm Nate by the end of the day Wednesday.

When this system moves into the warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, it will continue to maintain its strength as a strong tropical storm and eventually become a hurricane.

Although the strengthening to a hurricane will be brief, it will likely still be a category 1 hurricane with 80 mph winds when it makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Sunday morning. The main threats in Florida will be heavy rain, gusty winds and high surf. It will quickly weaken to a tropical storm after landfall and then will be a weak tropical depression once it moves into the Carolinas.

A cold front in the central U.S. will help push this tropical system towards the east, so it is not expected to have any impacts on the Mid-South. However, the First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the tropics for any further developments.

