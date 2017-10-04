Person of interest caught on camera before arson at Cooper-Young church

Memphis Police Department released video of a person of interest in a fire at First Congregational Church last month.

The fire broke out at the Cooper-Young church on September 17 after 6 a.m.

There were no injuries, but the church sustained $350,000 in damage from the fire.

Surveillance footage captured a man walking down Cooper Street about 10 minutes before the fire.

MFD is considering this man a person of interest.

If you know where he may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

