What we're working on Wednesday afternoon

Good afternoon,

Here's a look at what's trending on http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/ and what we're working on today.

Weather

It will be another hot day with highs in the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky. If you wanted fall weather, you will have to wait another week. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s through the weekend.

TODAY: Sun, a few clouds. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 65

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be warm and sunny with dry conditions through the end of the week. Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above average with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: A few pop-up afternoon showers will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday, but we will not have any widespread downpours.

Meteorologist Spencer Denton has your full 7-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather

4 p.m. headline

A hero honored...the way the community is recognizing and showing their gratitude to the man who stopped a shooting rampage at a Tennessee church.

5 p.m. headline

"I wanted the world to know how good Sonny was"...the widow of a West Tennessee man killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting remembers her husband and his heroic final moments.

6 p.m. headline

A Memphis activist becomes the victim of violence DURING an event meant to reduce violence in the city...the shocking act that was done to her and the way she's responding.

Trending stories

1. Group home employee shot, killed outside facility

2. Nordstrom Rack sets Memphis grand opening

3. Mother, son charged after chasing teen into pool, watching him drown

4. TN man caught at traffic stop with automatic weapons, 900 rounds

5. Juror talks decision to convict Zach Adams in Holly Bobo's murder

Be sure to join us for your latest local news and weather headlines at 4, 5, 6 and 10!