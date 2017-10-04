What we're working on Wednesday afternoon

Good afternoon,
Weather
It will be another hot day with highs in the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky. If you wanted fall weather, you will have to wait another week. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s through the weekend.
TODAY: Sun, a few clouds. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 85
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 65
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be warm and sunny with dry conditions through the end of the week. Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above average with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
WEEKEND: A few pop-up afternoon showers will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday, but we will not have any widespread downpours.
4 p.m. headline
A hero honored...the way the community is recognizing and showing their gratitude to the man who stopped a shooting rampage at a Tennessee church.
5 p.m. headline
"I wanted the world to know how good Sonny was"...the widow of a West Tennessee man killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting remembers her husband and his heroic final moments.
6 p.m. headline
A Memphis activist becomes the victim of violence DURING an event meant to reduce violence in the city...the shocking act that was done to her and the way she's responding.
Trending stories
1. Group home employee shot, killed outside facility
2. Nordstrom Rack sets Memphis grand opening
3. Mother, son charged after chasing teen into pool, watching him drown
4. TN man caught at traffic stop with automatic weapons, 900 rounds
5. Juror talks decision to convict Zach Adams in Holly Bobo's murder
Starting next week, Mud Island residents will need to adjust their travel plans.More >>
WMC5 live stream coverageMore >>
Additional Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies will be hitting the streets to help out the understaffed Memphis Police Department force in 2018.More >>
A group home worker was killed outside of the facility after shots were fired.More >>
A national park trail where a remote fire started and skipped miles to contribute to a deadly blaze in Tennessee last year is largely reopening.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Senators are expressing bewilderment that credit reporting company Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
