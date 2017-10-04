Part of A.W. Willis Ave. closing to repair track crossing

Starting next week, Mud Island residents will need to adjust their travel plans.

A.W. Willis Avenue will be completely closed to through traffic between Front Street and Island Drive beginning Monday, Oct. 9 at about 9 a.m.\

The closure, which is expected to last about a week, will allow total reconstruction of the CN Railroad and MATA track crossings near Front Street.

The repairs are being made as another step to bring the Riverfront Loop of the MATA trolley service back.

The work on the track is expected to last until sometime on Monday, Oct. 16.

Access to Mud Island will be limited to N. Mud Island Road during this time.

The signed detour route will use Island Drive and Second Street.

