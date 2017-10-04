MFD investigating 2 house fires as arson

Memphis Fire Department is investigating two house fires on Wednesday afternoon as arson.

The houses are located on Cannon Street near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and in the 1200 block Dunnavant Street.

Two firefighters were transported from the scene in stable condition with shortness of breath and chest pains.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents and any arson-related crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

