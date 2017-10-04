Law enforcement officers trained to deal with animal cruelty

Mid-South law enforcement agencies got free training on how to deal with animal cruelty and animal fighting.

Wednesday’s training was about emphasizing the importance of recognizing cruelty and abuse to animals as a leading path to other criminal activity.

“Seventy percent of people that will abuse an animal will also abuse a human,” said Cindy Marx-Sanders, U.S. Humane Society District 9 leader.

The Humane Society held the training with Memphis Animal Services for law enforcement, veterinarians, and prosecutors.

The training focused on animal abuse laws in Tennessee and the link between animal cruelty and other violent crimes.

“Our Tennessee state law is set up so that we have instant protection for children in the house and for elders in the house,” Marx-Sanders.

In May 2009, more than 200 people were arrested in Lewis County outside Columbia, Tennessee where TBI agents raided a cockfighting ring that led to one of the biggest drug busts in the state.

“Illegal drugs, illegal gambling, weapons, those sorts of things go right along with it so what we're trying to do is show these people how they can recognize these crimes and get them stopped,” said Tennessee Humane Society Director Eric Swafford.

Memphis Animal Services Director Alexis Pugh says this kind of partnership will provide blanket protection for both animals and people.

“The more that we all know the laws, we know what's expected, we what we're able to enforce, the better we are all going to be at identifying cruelty in our community and bringing those guilty of it to justice,” Pugh said.

