Grammy winning rapper creates song, video with St. Jude patients

A Grammy Award-winning rapper is teaming up with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patients to create a powerful music video.

Lecrae is known for his uplifting rap lyrics. His latest hit, I'll Find You, is no different.

It's an inspiring song about battling cancer, and Lecrae is featuring St. Jude patients in the song's music video.

"It's really an opportunity for us to inspire, encourage, people all over the world who are going through times to fight, to keep holding on," Lecrae said. "When you see kids who are going through things that I couldn't imagine going through as an adult, that's just so inspiring to me.”

Lecrae said his friend, a former DJ who wrestled with cancer, inspired him to write the song. Once the song was finished, he thought it would be great to give St. Jude patients an opportunity to be part of the song.

He's also kicking off his tour Wednesday night at Minglewood Hall.

"I definitely have roots here; a lot of family friends here in Memphis, Tennessee," Lecrae said.

Proceeds from the tour will benefit cancer research at St. Jude.

Lecrae said he wants the experience to be less about fanfare and more about the message:

"Continue fighting because endurance builds character and a character breeds hope and hope doesn't fail. So as long as you have hope, you can keep going and keep pushing," Lecrae said.

If you make it one of Lecrae's tour stops, but you still want to donate to the cause, click here.

