Memphis police officer, former teacher indicted for sexual battery against student

A Memphis police officer and former school employee was indicted on sexual battery charges against a student, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Reginald Huley, 34, an in-school suspension teacher at Booker T. Washington High School and uniformed patrol officer with the Memphis Police Department, is accused of sexually touching a female student on two occasions.

Weirich said he also sent the 18-year-old student inappropriate text messages and showed her inappropriate pictures on his cellphone.

SCS officials said Huley resigned March 22, 2017 immediately following the district's investigation into the allegations.

Police said Huley has been was hired by MPD in February 2011, and he is currently relived of duty with pay pending the ongoing investigation.

Huley has been released on $10,000 bond.

