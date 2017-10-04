Memphis teacher indicted for sexual battery against student

Collierville police are warning drivers to avoid the area of Poplar Avenue and Bray Station Road.More >>
A Memphis high school teacher was indicted on sexual battery charges against a student, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.More >>
A woman was shot in the arm during a rally for peace.More >>
West Tennessee nurse Sonny Melton was one of 59 people killed in a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.More >>
Starting next week, Mud Island residents will need to adjust their travel plans.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.More >>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.More >>
