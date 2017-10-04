Memphis teacher indicted for sexual battery against student

A Memphis high school teacher was indicted on sexual battery charges against a student, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Reginald Huley, 34, an in-school suspension teacher a Booker T. Washington High School, is accused of sexually touching a female student on two occasions.

Weirich said he also sent the 18-year-old student inappropriate text messages and showed her inappropriate pictures on his cellphone.

Huley has been released on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.