Marion police recruit arrested for threatening to ‘blow up’ academy

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MARION, AR (WMC) -

A police officer recruit from Arkansas accused of making terrorist threats has been arrested.  

Arkansas State Police say Wisam Algburi made a threat to "blow-up" the Black River Law Enforcement Training Academy.

The Marion Police Department says Algburi no longer works for the department.

Algburi had been employed at the department since February 2017.

