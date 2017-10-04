Woman shot during rally for peace

A woman was shot in the arm during a rally for peace.

The Campaign Nonviolence Memphis rally took place near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Highland Street on Sept. 22.

During the rally, Monica Juma felt something pierce her skin.

"All of the sudden I felt a pain in my arm like something hit it and it was bleeding," Juma said. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh; I better go into the gas station to get it cleaned off.'"

At the time, she thought someone had hit her with a rock. She said she wasn't in too much pain, so she finished the rally against violence and went about her day.

She said she procrastinated getting it checked out by a doctor.

"I was very bad and waited a week," Juma said. "We found out when we did x- rays it was actually a BB."

Juma is still not sure who shot her. She said she's now realized how dangerous the battle for peace can be, but she vows not to let anyone stop her from promoting peace.

"I think it shows the importance of nonviolence," Juma said.

