2 killed, 2 injured in Collierville crash on Poplar Ave.

Collierville police are warning drivers to avoid the area of Poplar Avenue and Bray Station Road after a crash shut down the intersection.

The accident happened at about 4:10 p.m., and westbound Poplar was shut down at Poplar View Parkway

Authorities confirm a 74-year-old and 75-year-old, who were in the same vehicle, died in the accident. Two people in the other vehicle, both 18, were taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Collierville Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, and no further details are available at this time.

WMC Action News 5 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.