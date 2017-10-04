Family, friends mourn beloved Collierville couple killed in crash

Collierville is mourning the loss of a couple killed in a terrible crash Wednesday.

Friends of the couple who died in the crash are trying to come to grips with the terrible loss of two beloved people.

"I talked to them every day,” said Jean Sutton. “Every day we sit out here in the shade and visit in the afternoon. It's quite a loss."

Sutton just saw Gerry, 74, and John Longworth, 75, on Wednesday, the same day the couple died.

The crash happened at 4:10 p.m. at Poplar and Bray Station, about a mile from the Collierville community where they lived.

Witnesses said the people who survived the crash were speeding and may have run a stop light.

"They were my dearest friends and neighbors," Sutton said.

The Longworths’ only child John Longworth is a pastor at Germantown Baptist Church.

Pastor Longworth said his father retired from the Naval Air Station as a Master Chief a few years ago. His mother Gerry just celebrated her 74th birthday on Tuesday.

The couple even had an effect on neighbors they didn't know well, like Silvia Merediz, who lived near them.

"It's a big loss,” Merediz said. “I couldn't believe it when I heard it was neighbors of mine who were victims of this awful accident, tragedy."

Collierville police are still investigating the crash. The Longworths were driving a sedan and two 18-year-old males were driving a black truck when the vehicles collided.

The teenagers are in critical condition at Regional Medical Center.

"We're all just heartbroken over this," Sutton said.

CPD said it will determine if the surviving drivers will face any criminal charges for the crash, and they expect to release the results of the investigation soon.

