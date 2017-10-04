Fatal crash in Collierville on Poplar Ave. diverts traffic

Collierville police are warning drivers to avoid the area of Poplar Avenue and Bray Station Road after a crash shut down the intersection.

Westbound Poplar has been shut down at Poplar View Parkway.

Authorities confirm two people died in the accident and two others were injured.

WMC Action News 5 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.