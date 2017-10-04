Students participate in Walk to School Day

Thousands of students opted not to ride the school bus Wednesday as part of International Walk to School Day.

Students at Hawkins Mill Elementary School stopped to pose for pictures during their walk to school.

More than 5,200 similar events around the country helped get students outside.

As you can see by the photos, these Shelby County students had a blast!

So much fun celebrating Walk to School Day at @hmehawks this morning! pic.twitter.com/RUiTVaOO7M — SCSNewsroom (@SCSNewsroom) October 4, 2017

