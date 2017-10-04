New Cook Out locations now hiring

Looking for a job? Cook Out is hiring!

Two new locations will open at 1463 Union Avenue and 7970 U.S. Highway 64.

Cook Out purchased the future Union location from Danvers.

The first Cook Out opened last December on Highland Street and has been wildly popular for the University of Memphis area.

The restaurant's menu includes chargrilled hamburgers and chicken, chopped pork barbecue, hot dogs, wraps, and milkshakes.

To apply, visit their website and fill out an application.

You can also visit the future Union Avenue location Monday through Friday from 2-5 p.m.



