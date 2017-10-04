Memphis school separates classrooms by gender

One Shelby County School separates classrooms by boys and girls.

Booker T. Washington High School says it keeps classrooms separated by gender to help students get a better education.

A Shelby County School's representative told WMC5's Brix Fowler the move was the brainchild of BTW principal Kristi Young. After much research, she found single gender classrooms lead to better collaboration among students and better educational outcomes.

Maria Wright's son attends BTW, and she remembers the day she learned her son's classes would only have boys in it.

"It was shocking. I never grew up to be in a different class," Wright said.

Wright added that she doesn't think classrooms separated by gender would have changed her education.

"It wouldn't have mattered. It wouldn't have it ever mattered to me," she said.

WMC Action News 5 is still looking into what effect the change has had on academic success at BTW, and if any other Shelby County Schools separate their classrooms by gender.

Wright says her son enjoys the innovative learning environment.

