Midtown residents frightened after window shot at

Shots rang out Monday night at the Midtown apartments at Auburndale and Poplar, just down from Target House.

People living in a Midtown apartment building want to know who opened fire on their building, possibly from busy Poplar Avenue.

Neighbors said they are shocked someone fired a shot through a window at the apartments because they consider the area safe.

The victim said it is all too frightening.

“They shot through the window through the ceiling,” said Abigail Walker. “They said whoever shot it had to either be in the grass or the street."

Abigail and her husband moved into the apartment just two weeks ago, which now has a bullet hole through the window. They just got married on Saturday.

They were not home when the shots were fired.

"We would have been in that room and somebody would have got hit," Abigail said.

A concerned friend who lives next door told them about the shots. At first, the newlyweds didn't notice anything when they got to their apartment, but then her husband saw something.

"He looked at the window and we noticed a hole in the blinds,” Abigail said. “We want and looked at it and there was a hole in the glass."

Investigators found a bullet casing in the street.

Residents also said another person’s tire was slashed, and it is not clear if there is a connection.

"It's pretty scary," Abigail said.

Residents said gunshots are not common in this area. It is still very unsettling for Abigail.

"There's a lot of nice people who live here," Abigail said. “It's really scary."

Police did take a report, but since no one saw the shooting, it is not clear who did it or why.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.