Community activist recognized with honorary street name

An honorary street sign has been placed to celebrate an activist in the Woodstock neighborhood.

The sign honors Mr. Roscoe McVay and is on Hamlet Road.

For almost 50 years, McVay worked to improve the life of his neighbors in the area

His family was there for the placement and shared pictures of the celebration.

