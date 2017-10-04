Man posing as customer robs gas station at gunpoint

A gas station was robbed at gunpoint after a man posing as a customer pulled a gun at the register, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened on Oct. 1 around 8:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station located near the intersection of Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks Drive.

Police said when the man approached the counter, he produced a small caliber handgun and made demands for money from the register.

After the suspect was given money, he escaped out the front door.

The suspect is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Atlanta Falcons hat, a black hoodie with "Orioles" written on it, black pants, black shoes, and armed with a gray and black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

