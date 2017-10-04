Family of woman gunned down in McDonald’s drive-thru thinks she was shot by mistake

A Memphis family is grieving after a young woman was gunned down at a McDonald's drive-thru last Friday.

Her family said Timeka Coleman was a mother of two boys and was shot while waiting in line at the McDonald’s on Winchester and Mill Branch roads.

Now, her family is warning others to be careful who you're dating.

“They took my life away from me,” said her aunt Lena Coleman. “That was my baby.”

Coleman is trying her best to understand why her niece was taken so soon.

“I saw her Tuesday,” Lena said. “She was gone Friday.”

Police continue working to find the person who shot into a car, hitting and killing Timeka.

“It was just wrong, it was just wrong,” Lena said.

Lena has played the role of Timeka's mother after her parents died several years ago.

Now Timeka's two boys, who are 1 and 5 years old, are forced to live without their mother.

“This was a heartbreaker because she was a sweet person,” said Timeka’s cousin Tasha Allen.

Police haven't released a motive for the shooting or if the shooting was random.

However, Timeka's family believes the shots were meant for the driver, who they say was a new guy she was dating.

He was shot too and ran to a nearby gas station for help. At last check, he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“If she would have known the type of guy he was, she would have never placed herself in the car with him,” Allen said.

Now, they're warning other women to be careful when dating someone new.

“Know your history or try to get to know that person's background,” Allen said.

This family knows nothing will bring Timeka back, who they admit wasn't perfect.

When asked if she forgave the shooter, Lena said no.

The family has not released funeral plans.

According to police, the shooters were last seen riding in a gold, four-door Infiniti.

If you know anything, call Memphis Police.

