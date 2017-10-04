3 injured in Douglass Ave. shooting

Police have released more details about a shooting that injured two men Wednesday night.

Memphis police were called to Park Avenue near the Semmes Street intersection at about 9:37 p.m.

A woman told police she drove to a store in the 3000 block of Park Avenue for help after two men were shot in her car.

She told officers she had parked nearby behind an abandoned home on Douglass Avenue near the Maywood Street intersection when someone drove by and opened fire.

One man was shot in the cheek and the other was shot in the back of the head.

Police said both men were taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Another person’s car was also hit.

If you know anything about this case, call (901) 528-CASH.

