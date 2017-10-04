3 injured in Park Ave., Douglass Ave. shootings

At least two people are injured after a shooting on Park Avenue near the Semmes Street intersection.

Memphis police arrived on the scene in the 3000 block of Park Avenue about 9:37 p.m.

Officials said two people were taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police said this shooting is connected to another shooting that injured one person in the 2800 block of Douglass Avenue.

If you know anything about this case, call (901) 528-CASH.

