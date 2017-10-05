Memphis-Navy kickoff set for 2:45 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis-Navy kickoff set for 2:45

(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Kickoff time is set for the Memphis Tigers next game at the Liberty Bowl against the Midshipmen of Navy.

The game will start at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, October 14. A good time to get your tailgate on on Tiger Lane.

The Tigers-Navy game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly