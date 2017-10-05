Memphis-Navy kickoff set for 2:45

Kickoff time is set for the Memphis Tigers next game at the Liberty Bowl against the Midshipmen of Navy.
The game will start at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, October 14. A good time to get your tailgate on on Tiger Lane.
The Tigers-Navy game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.