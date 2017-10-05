Tiger women's hoops lose top scorer to injury again

Memphis Tigers Senior Forward Ashia Jones is out for the year, again, with another knee Injury.

Jones, who missed all last season with a torn ACL in her left knee, injured her right knee in the Tigers opening practice this week.

Jones would've been counted on heavily for point production. She was the 4th leading scorer in the nation in 2015, averaging more than 23 points a game at UT Martin.

She sat out the next season as a transfer, before the ACL injury cost her 2 straight years off the court.

The Tiger women host CBU in Exhibition action Nov. 2nd at the Fieldhouse.

