Grizzlies blow out Sixers on road

The Grizz were in Philadelphia on Wednesday night taking on the Sixers without starters Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, and Tyreke Evans.

That puts the pressure on the back court to keep the team moving.

Wade Baldwin got the start and tallied three assists.

Chandler Parsons filled the stat sheet, not with big plays, but a solid outing: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in 18 minutes.

Mario Chalmers with 4 assists and 8 points.

Wayne Selden lived up to his big guard status with 8 points and 4 boards.

Grizz were up at the Half by one when the Sixers tried to get something going with J.J. Reddick, formerly of the Clippers: a 4 point play to open the second half.

But the Grizzlies pulled away after that.

In the first action for JaMychal Green since signing his contract, he knocked down 2 corner threes.

11 points on 50 percent shooting for Green.

Grizzlies blow out the Sixers, final score 110-89.

The Grizz, now 2-0 in the preseason, play their next dress rehearsal at Atlanta on Monday night.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.