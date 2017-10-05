Double fatal crash in Collierville, Teacher and MPD officer indicted, emotional school meeting expected tonight, Nordstrom Rack opens

Good Thursday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following right now:
We are getting some new information and updates on the Las Vegas mass shooting investigation. We'll keep you updated what we know so far and the latest information.
A brutal crash in Collierville took the lives of two adults while two teenagers remain in the hospital in critical condition this morning. We'll tell you what we know about the collision this morning.
A former Shelby County Schools teacher has been indicted accused of sexual battery. We'll explain what we know about the investigation this morning and more about the accused background.
Later today there will be another rezoning hearing for Collierville Schools. We are told that last time it got pretty heated with dozens of Collierville families upset about some of the proposals. We'll preview this morning on #WMC5.
Nordstrom Rack Is opening today..We'll tell about what's happening in that part of the city this morning.
Weather:
Sunny today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain is now in the forecast. We'll explain when we could see it. Weather and traffic is never more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:
2 killed, 2 injured in Collierville crash on Poplar Ave.
Memphis police officer, former teacher indicted for sexual battery against ...
Woman shot during rally for peace
Gunman's secret life thwarts investigators' hunt for motive
Nordstrom Rack sets Memphis grand opening
Join us as we get going on Thursday morning!! We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
