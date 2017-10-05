FOUND: 10-year-old boy missing from home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

FOUND: 10-year-old boy missing from home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Lagary Woods (Source: MPD) Lagary Woods (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 10-year-old boy went missing, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said Lagary Woods's mother went to check on him in his bedroom around 1 a.m., but the boy was not there.

He has since been found.

